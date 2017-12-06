Capitol Christmas Tree to be lit by Paul Ryan

2 NEWS App users click here to watch

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – The massive Christmas tree at the U.S. Capitol will be lit Wednesday.

This year’s tree came from Kootenai National Forest in Montana.

The 76-year-old tree was decorated with lots of lights and thousands of hand-crafted ornaments made by the people of Montana.

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan is scheduled to light the tree on the west lawn of the Capitol at 5:00 pm.

