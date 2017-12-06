Christmas Toy Cottage bracing for high demand

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – This holiday season, some generous “elves” are setting up Santa’s workshop in downtown Dayton.

For Love of Children (FLOC) is once again opening its Christmas Toy Cottage to give out holiday gifts for children in need in the Miami Valley. The program serves children represented through Montgomery County Services, and this year will be serving three inner city schools.

Dayton-based law firm Dyer Garofalo Mann & Schultz has been volunteering and leading the annual toy drive for 27 years. The firm houses the makeshift toy store several floors down from its office in downtown Dayton.

“We work all year long just to get ready for this next week’s program. We do a lot of shopping and fundraising,” said partner Doug Mann.

Law firm employees host fundraisers throughout the year and collect community donations at toy drop off sites around the region.

The Christmas Program originally started as a benefit for 30 children and has since grown to serve more than 2,600 kids in foster care and low-income families. Organizers say need is now so great, they had to turn away an additional 1,000 applicants.

The week of December 11th, personal shoppers will escort caregivers through the toy selection, picking out three gifts, a coat and hat for each child registered with FLOC.

“To see the happiness that these people would not have (otherwise) is really what Christmas is all about,” said Dyer.

You can still support the Christmas Toy Cottage by donating money or toys to the initiative.

You can find more information here,

Call FLOC at (937) 223-3562 or Dyer Garofalo Mann & Schultz at (937) 223-8888 for toy drop-off locations.