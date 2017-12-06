Dog shot in Dayton; Owner now seeking answers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man is looking for answers after someone shot his dog.

Owner, Scott Pierce says his eight-year-old dog Chance was inside a fenced backyard, when someone walked up his driveway, firing shots.

Chance was hit once in the neck by a bullet.

“Why would somebody shoot my dog? The dog is penned in, in the fence. He’s never been a bother to anybody,” Pierce said.

“I just don’t understand what would make somebody walk up into somebody’s property and shoot their dog.”

Chance, a mixed breed, is now recovering at the vet.

Pierce says he was at work around 6pm Tuesday night when his girlfriend Brandy called him saying she heard gunshots.

Moments later, police say, she heard her dog whimpering.

Pierce said Chance was born deaf, and could not hear the gunshots.

“So when they were firing – they were fired multiple shots at him. He couldn’t hear the gunfire,” Pierce said.

“Chance is a member of the family. We’ve had him – he’s 8 years old – since he was a puppy. Best dog in the world. I just feel bad. He doesn’t even know what happened to him.”

Police say they found a trail of four casings, on the property Tuesday night.

