EPA to clean mosquito-ridden dump

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Following concerns by the Environmental Protection Agency over a local recycling dump, money is now approved to get it cleaned up.

The EPA says the dump on Deeds Avenue is a breeding ground for mosquitoes, some of which have tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

According to the EPA, there’s five thousand tons of beverages stacked on the Deeds Avenue property.

The bins are full of soft drinks and beer – and it’s that liquid that the EPA says is attracting mosquitoes.

Treva Schipper has lived in the area for nearly three decades and has experienced the problems first hand.

“Every time I do go out, I get bit,” Schipper said. “It is a terrible eyesore. It should have been cleaned up years ago.”

The EPA noted in their request that Good Deeds doesn’t have the money or operational capacity of remove the waste.

Monday, the Ohio Controlling Board approved five hundred thousand dollars to help clean it up.

“I think that’s the greatest news there is,” Schipper said. “My great grand son goes to Kiser and I sure wouldn’t want him to be sick.”

The recycling dump is just one block away from Kiser Elementary School.