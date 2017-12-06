Flyers soar past Tennessee Tech 79-66

DAYTON (WDTN) – The University of Dayton men’s basketball team claimed a 79-66 victory over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Wednesday night at UD Arena. The Flyers first half run proved to be too large for the Golden Eagles to overcome.

Redshirt junior Josh Cunningham notched his fourth double-double of the season with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Senior Darrell Davis led the Flyers with game-high 19 points.

Dayton improved to 4-4 overall and 3-1 at home. The Flyers dealt the Golden Eagles their third loss of the season for an overall record of 7-3.

FIRST HALF

•The Flyers went on a 19-4 run over the course of 7:56 minutes, shooting 8-of-10 from the field.

•Dayton shot 54% from the field, while Tennessee Tech was held to only 32% from the field, shooting 9-28.

•Senior Darrell Davis finished the half with six points on 3-5 shooting.

•Redshirt Junior Cunningham lead the Flyers with eight rebounds and six points.

•Dayton extended its largest lead of the first half to 14 with 3:24 remaining. The Flyers led at the end of the first half 32-24.

SECOND HALF

•At the first media timeout, the Flyers maintained their lead of nine with a score of 37-29.

•After the first media timeout, the Flyers went 4-4 from the field, going on a 13-2 run with 14:08 remaining.

•Dayton extended its largest lead of the game to 17 with 12:48 remaining after redshirt freshman Kostas Antetokoumpo’s big block that lead to a massive dunk on the other end by Cunningham, assisted by freshman Jalen Crutcher.

•Jordan Davis was lights-out behind-the-arc, shooting 4 for 6 from the three-point line and tying his season-high of 14 points.

•Tennessee Tech cut the lead to nine on a 7-0 run with 6:57 remaining in the second half.

•Cunningham received his fourth personal foul of the game with 5:07 remaining. He later fouled out with 3:18 left in the second half.

•Sophomore Trey Landers made an and-one with 3:35 remaining to extend the Flyers lead to 10 and secure a Flyer victory over the Golden Eagles.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

•Josh Cunningham ended the night with 16 points on 6-of-6 shooting from the field. Cunningham entered the game leading the Atlantic 10 Conference in field goal percentage.

•Five Flyers reached double figures. In addition to Darrell Davis’ 19 and Cunningham’s 16 points, Trey Landers and Jordan Davis each had 14, and Kostas Antetokounmpo added 10 (with 10 rebounds)..

•Point guard Jalen Crutcher led UD with seven assists.

•The Flyers finished the game with season-high 22 assists.

•Darrell Davis shot 3-7 from the three-point line, finishing with 19 points.

•The Flyers shot 57% (31-54) from the field for the game.

UP NEXT

•Dayton will host Penn this Saturday, December 9 at 3 p.m. ET at UD Arena. The game will also air on the NBC Sports Network