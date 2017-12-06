Funeral services set for Huber Heights Police officer

Huber Heights Police Division Sgt. Frank Crouse died Sunday. (Photo: HHPD)

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Funeral services have been announced for a Huber Heights Police officer who died Sunday.

41-year-old Frank Crouse died unexpectedly from a medical condition.

Crouse’s family will receive friends at the Kindred Funeral Home on 400 Union Boulevard in Englewood Sunday, December 10th from 1-4 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, December 11th, also at Kindred Funeral Home in Englewood.

Following a procession, the burial with military honors will be held at Polk Grove Cemetery on U.S. 40 in Butler Township.

Crouse served the Huber Heights Police Division since June of 2001 as a Patrol Officer, Detective, and Sergeant. Crouse was also a US Army Veteran.

