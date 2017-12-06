Homes burn as fire breaks out in Los Angeles

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — Two homes are burning in a wildfire that has erupted in an exclusive ridge-top neighborhood in Los Angeles, the latest to hit fire-plagued Southern California.

The fire broke out before dawn Wednesday on the east side of Interstate 405 in the Sepulveda Pass and raced up steep slopes into neighborhoods at the top.

The Los Angeles Fire Department has deployed hundreds of firefighters and called in helicopters and airplanes.

Evacuations have been ordered and a wider area has been told to be ready for orders to leave.

It’s the same region of Los Angeles where hundreds of homes burned in the famous 1961 Bel Air Fire.