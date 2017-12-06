Local police want find ‘grinches’ who stole items from store

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering Police Department are looking for suspects found stealing items from a store.

The suspects were caught on camera stealing items from the Big Lots on Wilmington Pike November 25 and November 30.

The police department posted this video on its Facebook page and asked the public to help them identify the suspects.

If you have any information about this incident, you are encouraged to call the Kettering Police Department at (937) 296-2555.

