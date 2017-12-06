Local police want find ‘grinches’ who stole items from store

By Published:

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) –  The Kettering Police Department are looking for suspects found stealing items from a store.

The suspects were caught on camera stealing items from the Big Lots on Wilmington Pike November 25 and November 30.

The police department posted this video on its Facebook page and asked the public to help them identify the suspects.

If you have any information about this incident, you are encouraged to call the Kettering Police Department at (937) 296-2555.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s