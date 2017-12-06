Mad River Mountain starts producing snow, unsure when they will open

ZANESFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – If you prefer winter sports, the good news is: Mad River Mountain is taking advantage of our colder weather by cranking up its snow making guns.

It’s not much, but it’s a start.

Mad River flipped the switch and started producing snow around 1:30 Wednesday morning.

“We had to shut down earlier this morning because of temperatures during the day with the sunlight,” said Marketing Manager, Michael Mihnovets.

“It all depends on temperature. If we get into the teens we can really pump out more water and make snow,” said Mihnovets.

Mihnovets says the Mountain is equipped with one of the biggest and best snow systems in the state.

“We have a snow making pond. The pumps pressurize water lines across the resort and then they go into fan guns and it makes snow,” said Mihnovets.

It’s all a waiting game. Internally the staff is ready. Now, it’s just up to Mother Nature

“We want to just get coverage. Getting a base we know we are comfortable with. That will last hopefully, we will be open Christmas into New Years all the way into March,” said Mihnovets.

According to their website, Mad River Mountain expects to open in mid to late December, but a firm opening day has not been finalized.

After all, these snow blowers aren’t blowing…yet.

“We may go a full day of snow making tomorrow if temperatures stay below 28 degrees wet fall temperature,” said Mihnovets.

2 NEWS will let you know on air and online when Mad River Mountain is open.