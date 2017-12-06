Moraine police officers return to work after October shooting

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Two Moraine police officers returned to work December 3 after an officer involved shooting took place Friday, October 21.

The Moraine Police Chief Craig Richardson says there is still an on-going investigation as they wait for several reports to return to the department.

Richardson said in a news conference Friday, October 21 officers were called to Pinnacle Road around 5:15 am on a report of a suspicious vehicle.

When police arrived they found a man inside the vehicle Richardson says the man pointed a handgun at the officers. The officers fired at the suspect.

23-year-old Jamarco McShann was pronounced dead at the scene and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office was contacted.

