No charges for Officer in Kettering fatal shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering officer involved in an August shooting that killed a man will not face charges.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Wednesday the Montgomery County Grand Jury has declined to indict a Kettering Police Officer involved in the shooting death of Jason Hoops on August 27, 2017, on Craig Drive, in the city of Kettering.

On Sunday, August 27, 2017, the Kettering Officer Jonathan McCoy conducted a traffic stop in the vicinity of E. Bataan at Craig Drive. McCoy approached the vehicle on the passenger side to speak to the occupants. During the encounter, McCoy observed a firearm on Hoops. After Hoops refused McCoy’s repeated orders to place his hands on the vehicle’s dash, he fired his duty weapon, killing Hoops.

Over two days, the Montgomery County Grand Jury considered all the evidence from an extensive investigation of the matter, including testimony from 16 witnesses, including civilians, police officers, and others. After consideration of all the testimony and evidence, the Grand Jury returned a no true bill, finding that McCoy’s actions were not criminal under the circumstances.

Kettering Police released video of the incident in September.

READ MORE: Police release video of officer-involved shooting

