Police searching for missing Huber Heights man

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Huber Heights are looking for a missing adult and they need your help.

The Huber Heights Police Division took to social media Wednesday saying they were made aware of an endangered missing adult.

According to the post, Shawn Scott is missing from the area of Rustic Woods Drive and Taylorsville Road. Scott was last seen Monday around 2:00 pm.

Police say 23-year-old Shawn is a bi-racial male. He is approximately 5-feet 11-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Shawn was last seen wearing dark gray sweatpants, a brown jacket with grey hood, and black shoes. He suffers from a diminished mental capacity. He is known to frequent areas in Huber Heights and Miller Lane in Butler Township on foot.

If you see him you asked to contact Huber Heights Police at 233-1565.

