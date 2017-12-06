Time tabs ‘Silence Breakers’ as Person of the Year

(NBC News) — Time Magazine has named its 2017 Person of the Year, or in this case, persons of the year.

The magazine cover features “The Silence Breakers”, the group of individuals who set off a national reckoning over the prevalence of sexual harassment.

The cover photo features actress Ashley Judd, singer Taylor Swift, Uber engineer Susan Fowler and a woman whose face cannot be seen. The magazine’s editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal revealed the selection Wednesday on The TODAY Show.

The women, and men, who broke their silence to share their stories of victimization gave traction to the #MeToo campaign, which took off on social media and fueled a worldwide discussion on just how endemic sexual harassment has been.

Since 1927, TIME has bestowed its Person of the Year title upon an individual or group of people who the magazine’s editors believe have most influenced news and events of the past year, “for good or ill.”

TODAY viewers selected the #MeToo Movement as the Person of the Year in an online reader poll.

Last year, TIME bestowed the Person of the Year designation on Donald Trump, who had just become president-elect.

Trump again made the shortlist in 2017, which TODAY revealed on Monday. In addition to Trump, the other 2017 finalists were Chinese President Xi Jinping and Robert Mueller, the special counsel probing the Trump campaign’s possible ties to Russia.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins rounded out the top seven, TIME said.