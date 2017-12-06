UK jeweler won’t make replicas for Meghan Markle’s ring

By Published:
FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 27, 2017 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry's fiancee Meghan Markle shows off her engagement ring as she poses for photographers during a photocall in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London. The jewelry maker who worked on the engagement ring Prince Harry gave to Meghan Markle says its been inundated with requests for replicas_ but it wont be taking any orders for copycat rings, it was reported on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

LONDON (AP) — The jewelry maker who worked on the engagement ring Prince Harry gave to Meghan Markle says it’s been inundated with requests for replicas— but it won’t be taking any orders for copycat rings.

Stephen Connelly, director of Cleave and Company, said, “We’re not going to be making replicas of it. If you want a ring, then we’ll design you a different one.”

Harry has said he sourced a diamond from Botswana for the engagement ring, which also features diamonds that had belonged to his mother, Princess Diana.

Jeweler David Thomas says working on the ring was the “biggest and hardest secret” he’s had to keep in his life. He says he won’t violate the royal couple’s privacy and reveal any details about the ring to the press.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s