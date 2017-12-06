Underprivileged kids ‘Shop with a Cop’ for Christmas presents

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Police officers trading in their cruisers for shopping carts Wednesday night and hit the toy aisles with kids in need this Christmas.

Every year, Kettering Police officers count down days until it’s time for their annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ event. It pairs officers with unprivileged kids who’s family’s otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford gifts for Christmas. Forty-seven kids got the chance to pick out exactly what was on their wish list.

Officer Lambert and 8-year-old Chloe are on a mission to get every last item on her Christmas wish list. Chloe’s 11-year-old sister had the same mission.

“It makes me really happy knowing,” mom Jennifer Stansberry said. “That they will have a good Christmas.”

Their mom, Jennifer Stansberry, is thrilled their family was picked to participate in this year’s ‘Shop with a Cop’ event.

“They are ecstatic,” Stansberry said. “Knowing they’re going to get what they want and what they asked for so hopefully next year we’ll be able to pay it forward.”

Stansberry is going to nursing school and was struggling to buy gifts this year. It wasn’t until recently she found it she and her family were picked to ‘Shop with a Cop’, making gift giving possible for her family this holiday season.

“It’s amazing,” Stansberry said. “It’s definitely helped out and took a tremendous stress off of me. I don’t have to worry about where things are coming from for my kids.”

Wednesday night’s event is a Kettering Police Department holiday tradition, spanning more 15 years.

“Our reward is seeing the smiles on these kids faces,” Kettering Police Department Officer John Jung said. “There’s nothing better than seeing a kid smile over going shopping and finding the toy they like.”

Wednesday night’s was made possible by donations from Meijer Grocery Store, Chick-fil-a and the Kettering Police Department.