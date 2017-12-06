Water main break shuts down Dayton street

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews are on the scene of a water main break in Dayton.

Police say someone reported the break around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday morning near the intersection of S. Westview Ave. and E. Third St.

Crews have shut down S. Westview Avenue between E. Third St. and Fourth St. as they work to make repairs.

A water department worker says it was a six-inch break. Crews shut off the water and are allowing it to drain now.

The road will remain shut down until crews are sure it is safe. The water department may need to cut out a section of the road to make repairs.

The water department worker says the road may reopen by noon.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and will provide updates on air and online as the story develops.

