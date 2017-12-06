Woman killed in Miamisburg crash

By Published:
Police investigate a fatal crash on S.R. 725 near Heinecke Road in Miamisburg (Photo: Bear Everett)

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Miamisburg.

It happened Wednesday just after midnight at the intersection of S.R. 725 and Heincke Road.

The car appeared to hit a pole before running off the road and flipping onto its top.

Police say a woman was ejected from the car during the crash. She was later pronounced dead.

Authorities have not released her identity.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

