Woman killed in Miamisburg crash

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Miamisburg.

It happened Wednesday just after midnight at the intersection of S.R. 725 and Heincke Road.

The car appeared to hit a pole before running off the road and flipping onto its top.

Police say a woman was ejected from the car during the crash. She was later pronounced dead.

Authorities have not released her identity.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.