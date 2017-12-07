Backyard Mystery: Boy’s skeleton found

CLEVELAND (WKYC) – Mary Flood has had a difficult year.

First, her Cleveland, Ohio home caught fire, forcing her to move-in with family. Then, she learned a neighbor murdered a neighbor and dismembered the body two doors down. And then in September, a friend clearing out her backyard discovered a skeleton near her garage.

On Wednesday, she learned it belonged to a 4-year-old boy.

“I’m hoping that someone sees his picture and maybe finds the child and finds out who it really is,” she said.

Police released a sketch of what the boy may have looked like in the hope the public can help.

“We want to identify this young child and find out what happened to him,” Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said.

Investigators say they have no record of a missing person matching the boy’s description. They cannot say how he died or even his race with certainty.