Better watch out: Santa makes ‘naughty’ comment to shopper

By Published:

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — The police in Bangor, Maine, say they’ve gotten a complaint about a department store “bad Santa” who apparently wasn’t working there.

Police posted on Facebook on Thursday that a woman walking around the store with her daughter recently was approached by a man dressed as Santa, who handed out a candy cane.

A short time later, they ran into him again and he said, “Good girls get candy, naughty girls get jewelry.”

The woman complained to a store manager, but was told they didn’t have a Santa on the payroll or in the store. They looked around and couldn’t find him.

Police are advising him to do the right thing: “Put yourself on the naughty list and stop by to speak to us.”

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s