Better watch out: Santa makes ‘naughty’ comment to shopper

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — The police in Bangor, Maine, say they’ve gotten a complaint about a department store “bad Santa” who apparently wasn’t working there.

Police posted on Facebook on Thursday that a woman walking around the store with her daughter recently was approached by a man dressed as Santa, who handed out a candy cane.

A short time later, they ran into him again and he said, “Good girls get candy, naughty girls get jewelry.”

The woman complained to a store manager, but was told they didn’t have a Santa on the payroll or in the store. They looked around and couldn’t find him.

Police are advising him to do the right thing: “Put yourself on the naughty list and stop by to speak to us.”

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.