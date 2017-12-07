Bonefish Grill’s Rhea’s Norwegian Salmon

Rhea’s Norwegian Salmon

Topping Ingredients

1 Can Jumbo Lump or Lump Crab Meat

1 Bag Baby Spinach

2-3 Cloves Chopped Garlic or 1 TBSP Pre-Minced Garlic

1 8oz Jar Julienned Sundried Tomatoes

2 TBSP Olive Oil

1 Tsp Kosher Salt

1 Tsp Ground Black Pepper

Salmon Ingredients:

4 each 6oz Pieces of Skin off or On Salmon

1 Tsp Kosher Salt

1 Tsp Ground Black Pepper

1 TBSP Olive Oil

Lime Tomato Garlic Sauce Ingredients:

½ cup Fresh Tomatoes, chopped

½ cup Sun-Dried Tomatoes, chopped

½ cup Dry White Wine

Juice from 2 Lemons

Juice from 2 limes

4 TBSP Garlic, minced

4 TBSP Sugar, granulated

½ cup Heavy Cream

2 tsp Sea Salt

4 TBSP Butter, cut into Cubes

Directions:

Pre-Heat Grill, while Grill preheats evenly sprinkle salmon with salt and pepper and drizzle with Olive Oil

For Florentine topping, add Olive Oil to medium Sauté Pan Over Med High heat when Oil is hot (not smoking) add Garlic and cook for 1 minute Then slowly add spinach and wilt it down Add Sundried Tomatoes and cook for 2 minutes Season with Salt and Pepper Turn off heat Add Crab meat and gently fold all ingredients together leave in pan for later use

Place Salmon on Grill and cook to preferred temp, Pre-heat oven to 350

Remove salmon from Grill and place on baking sheet, top each piece of salmon with Crab Florentine topping and place in oven for 5 minutes

For Lime Tomato Garlic Sauce

o Warm saucepan over medium high heat.

o Place Fresh Tomatoes, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, White Wine, Lemon Juice, Lime Juice, Garlic, and Sugar in the saucepan.

o Simmer ingredients 5-6 minutes while stirring. The mixture will reduce by half.

o Add Heavy Cream and Sea salt.

o Bring back to a simmer and reduce until sauce begins to thicken.

o Add cubed Butter slowly while whisking.

o Mix until fully combined.

o Lower heat to keep warm or serve immediately over the fish. Remove Salmon from oven and ladle sauce over the top. Pairs well with Steamed Vegetables and Potatoes