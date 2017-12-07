Chemicals and drug equipment seized from Preble County home

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Chemicals and equipment used for drugs were removed from a house in West Manchester Sunday after deputies served a search warrant and found methamphetamine.

Investigators found equipment and several different items inside the house in the 210 block of Maple Street in West Manchester December 3 around 10:30 p.m.

Officers arrested 48-year-old Scott Cochran at his home and is facing illegal manufacture of drugs and other charges.

Cochran is currently in the Preble County Jail and bond is set at $1,585.00.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.