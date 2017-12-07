Chemicals and drug equipment seized from Preble County home

Photo courtesy Preble County Jail

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Chemicals and equipment used for drugs were removed from a house in West Manchester Sunday after deputies served a search warrant and found methamphetamine.

Investigators found equipment and several different items inside the house in the 210 block of Maple Street in West Manchester December 3 around 10:30 p.m.

Officers arrested 48-year-old Scott Cochran at his home and is facing illegal manufacture of drugs and other charges.

Cochran is currently in the Preble County Jail and bond is set at $1,585.00.

