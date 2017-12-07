Cold weather moving in to stay for now

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Are you ready for winter weather? It’s here whether you are or not.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik says another cold front is moving through the Miami Valley Thursday and we could see a flurry or snow shower.

Clouds will accompany the front but should clear by mid to late afternoon. Jamie says it will remain breezy and cold.

Will we see snow this weekend? Jamie says there’s a chance of snow on Saturday but whether it snows or not it will be cold with highs near 30 degrees.

