Experts prepare drivers for the winter season

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s that time of year when the temperature drops and snow starts to fall.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik says we could see some snow this weekend and AAA store leader John Booker says it’s a good idea to get your car ready for winter now.

A routine check isn’t a bad idea because it can prevent problems later in the winter season.

“Some signs of battery failure can be if the battery is leaking acid and it can also be if you have corrosion buildup on the terminals,” Booker said. “Take a penny and put Lincoln’s head in the tread. A rule of thumb is, if you can see Lincoln’s head. It’s time to get some tread.”

Booker says to carry around extra blankets, water, reflective gear, jumper cables just to name a few things to prepare yourself for winter.

Ohio Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Mandy Dillon, says to use cautions and pay attention to the road while you’re driving.

“We just want to remind people you need to slow down and make sure your alert and paying attention. Looking for black ice. Also when you see our plows. Make sure you give them room,” Dillon said.

Dillon says we see new drivers on the road each year and not everyone has the same driving experience.

“Get where we want to go and get there safely,” Dillon said.

