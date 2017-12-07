Man hit by train in serious condition

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man hit by a train was taken to a local hospital by Careflight Thursday evening.

Deputies say a 26-year-old man was walking the tracks northbound near Crane road when a train coming southbound sounded its horn.

Authorities say the man moved off of the tracks, but not completely. The train then hit him, knocking him off of the rails.

According to deputies, the engineer called 911 just before 9 p.m.

Careflight was called to scene to take him to a local hospital where deputies say he’s in serious condition.

Upon further investigation of the tracks, police found a cell phone and wireless bluetooth headphones with beer cans around the area.

Deputies say the man is facing trespassing charges and could face civil penalties.