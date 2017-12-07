Miami Valley company helps create Mississippi Civil Rights Museum

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A company based in the Miami Valley is gaining national notoriety for its role in preserving a chapter in American history.

Exhibit Concepts, headquartered in Vandalia, has spent the past 18 month creating the long-anticipated Mississippi Civil Rights Museum.

Jerry Spangler, Vice President of Special Environments at the company said, “This is another project, a very special project to us, that we can hang our hat on and be very proud of.”

Advocates have been pushing for a permanent Civil Rights display in Mississippi for decades. The museum’s grand opening Saturday, December 9th marks the state’s bicentennial and is set to attract notable players in the movement, as well as celebrities and President Donald Trump.

“Mississippi’s troubled past will be laid bare, but also the hope of its people, then and now, will be on display for all to see,” said Governor Phil Bryant (R-Mississippi) during a press conference touting both a new state history museum and the Civil Rights Museum.

A crew from Exhibit Concepts invested more than 31,000 man hours designing, fabricating and assembling the exhibit ahead of its debut. It’s the first of its kind sponsored by a state government.

“We know that the work that we do is going to be in museums and on display not only through our generation, but for all of the generations to come,” said Spangler.

