Middletown man receives first-of-its-kind surgery

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A first-of-its-kind surgery was performed right here in the Miami Valley.

A neurosurgeon at the Kettering Medical Center helped Travis Wells, of Middletown, who had a severe neck deformity.

The issue caused his head to lean to the point where his ear was actually touching his shoulder.

Doctor Kamal Woods helped and preformed three different surgeries on Wells.

Wells will have to undergo one more surgery to have his neck fully corrected.

