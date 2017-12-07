More cars to be named ‘top safety pick’ in 2018

(NBC News) The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety says it’s pleased with how well manufacturers are making the grade for the upcoming year.

The institute conducts crash tests and evaluates automobile safety standards.

This year, 62 vehicle models earned the institute’s top safety pick award. With 15 of those earning its highest award despite tougher criteria requiring better headlights and enhanced passenger side protection.

“Most drivers when they buy a car they think the passenger is going to be protected as well as they are. Our new test is to try to achieve that,” said Adrian Lund, President of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

Leading the way this year for the most top safety pick plus awards are Hyundai and Subaru. All of these new 2018 models show protection is a continued priority for the driving public.

