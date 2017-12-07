Officer honored for saving fellow officer’s life

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The police officer credited with saving the life of a colleague, who was hit by a car in the line of duty, is being honored.

For the first time we’re hearing from officer Gary Roesser who applied a tourniquet to his fellow officer’s leg before he was transported to hospital.

Dayton police officer Byron Branch suffered traumatic injuries after he was hit by a car on I-75, last December.

The driver of that car lost control on icy roads, slamming into Branch who at the time was helping a stranded semi-truck driver.

Roesser worked with others to move Branch to a safer location and assisted in applying a tourniquet that likely saved Branch’s life.

“It makes it even more stressful because he’s one of our brothers so it adds that extra stress to a situation,” Roesser said.

“My training kicked in. We went out to the academy, we were trained in how to place tourniquets on ourselves and on to people.”

Doctor’s were forced to amputate one of Branch’s legs.

Roesser was honored at the Miami Valley Crime Stoppers annual awards banquet as officer of the year. Event organizers say Roesser is a dedicated officer ans has demonstrated a willingness to assist citizens.

The event was emceed by WDTN’s very own Mark Allan.

“He has the ability to assume a leadership role during high stress and critical incidents,” Allan said. “He is well deserving of our next officer of the year award.”

Roesser was also honored for responding to the double homicide of two children at their home in Dayton.

Posecutors say their mother Claudena Helton pulled the trigger and was spotted wandering nearby, naked.

Roesser secured Helton in his cruiser and she was later arrested. A judge has ruled she is competent to stand trial after reviewing a psychiatric report.

Roesser said he never thinks twice about what he has to do. He says his training kicks in and he springs into action.

“That’s why we sign up to be police officers – to give back to the community,” Roesser said. “That’s what we go out and do it for, is to go out and help out with the community and give back.”