Ohio grand jury indicts 2 parents in unrelated child deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A grand jury in Columbus has indicted a mother and a father in unrelated child deaths.

The Dispatch reports a Franklin County grand jury on Tuesday indicted 26-year-old Steven Wallen on involuntary manslaughter and child endangering charges for the accidental shooting death of his 3-year-old son in September in Madison Township.

Authorities say the 3-year-old died after he and his twin brother found a handgun while Wallen slept.

Twenty-four-year-old Nina Straty, of Columbus, was indicted on the same charges for the overdose death of her newborn daughter in April.

Authorities say the infant, who was less than a month old, died from “acute” methadone and cocaine intoxication. Straty told police she found the infant unconscious after they fell asleep together.

Court records don’t indicate whether Wallen or Straty have attorneys.

