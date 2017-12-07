Police: Officers shoot 2 suspects in exchange of gunfire

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Police say officers shot and injured two suspects in northern Ohio after one fired at police and another pointed a gun at them.

None of the officers were hit in the exchange of gunfire.

Police in Toledo say the shooting happened Wednesday night at a carryout while officers were doing surveillance work related to recent gun violence.

Police say one suspect fired at police and then ran away while another ran and pointed a gun at an officer.

The say officers shot both Richard Morris Jr. and Jayvon Wynne. Their injuries are not life-threatening. Both have been charged with felonious assault.

Court records don’t say whether either man has an attorney.

