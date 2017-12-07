Police responding to shooting at New Mexico high school

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – The San Juan County Sheriff Department is responding to a shooting at Aztec High School in Aztec, NM.

Aztec Police say the shooter is down and that at least two people were shot.

At this time deputies and Lt. Kyle Lincoln from the San Juan County Sheriff Department are clearing the building and actively searching the school.

The Bloomfield Police Department is asking parents to stay away from the school until further notice. The Aztec Police Department is also asking parents to meet at the Aztec Police Department where they can pick up their children.

Bloomfield and Farmington High Schools are also on preventative lockdown. All students faculty and staff are accounted for.

