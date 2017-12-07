Police responding to shooting at New Mexico high school

KRQE Staff Published: Updated:
Shooting at Aztec High School in Aztec New Mexico // Report it Submission: Samantha Gurule

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – The San Juan County Sheriff Department is responding to a shooting at Aztec High School in Aztec, NM.

Aztec Police say the shooter is down and that at least two people were shot.

At this time deputies and Lt. Kyle Lincoln from the San Juan County Sheriff Department are clearing the building and actively searching the school.

The Bloomfield Police Department is asking parents to stay away from the school until further notice. The Aztec Police Department is also asking parents to meet at the Aztec Police Department where they can pick up their children.

Bloomfield and Farmington High Schools are also on preventative lockdown. All students faculty and staff are accounted for.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s