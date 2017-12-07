Police searching for missing 11-year-old Ohio girl

MONTPELIER, OH (WCMH) – Police in Montpelier, Ohio are looking for a missing 11-year-old girl and her father.

According to Montpelier Police, 11-year-old Brooklyn Laser is believed to be in immediate danger. She was last seen in school on Monday.

Police believe she is with her father, 40-year-old Scott Dean Laser. He is believed to be armed and has made threats toward other juveniles in the past.

Brooklyn Laser is described as a white female standing 4’6” and weighing 85 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Scott Laser is described as a white male standing 5’10” and weighing 130 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say Scott Laser may be driving an early 2000s white extended cab Chevy Silverado.

They could be in the Ohio, Michigan and Indiana area.

Police warn against approaching Scott Laser, and ask that you contact police at 419-485-3121 if spotted.

