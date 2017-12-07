Rock thrown through Riverside gas station

By Published:
(WDTN Photo/Bear Everett)

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a break-in at a gas station in Riverside.

Police say someone threw a rock or brick through a glass door at a BP Station in Riverside. (WDTN Photo/Bear Everett)

The incident happened just before 2:30 am Thursday at the BP gas station on Woodman Driver near Linden Avenue.

Police say it appears someone threw a brick or rock through a glass door. It is not clear if anything was taken.

No suspect information has been released.

WDTN.com will update this story when new information becomes available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s