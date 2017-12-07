Rock thrown through Riverside gas station

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a break-in at a gas station in Riverside.

The incident happened just before 2:30 am Thursday at the BP gas station on Woodman Driver near Linden Avenue.

Police say it appears someone threw a brick or rock through a glass door. It is not clear if anything was taken.

No suspect information has been released.

