Thursday Night Football programming changes

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons host the New Orleans Saints tonight in an NFC South matchup with serious playoff ramifications.

The Falcons (7-5) desperately need a win over the Saints (9-3) to have a realistic shot at a second straight NFC South title.

In a 14-9 loss to Minnesota last week Atlanta failed to score a touchdown for the first time in nearly two seasons — a major embarrassment to a team that led the league in scoring a year ago.

The Saints are led by veteran quarterback Drew Brees and one of the league’s top running games, behind Mark Ingram and rookie sensation Alvin Kamara. The New Orleans defense has also showed major improvement this season.

Ingram is expected to play on Thursday night, after missing practice time due to a toe injury. ESPN reports defensive back Marshon Lattimore, a former Ohio State standout, is also expected to play.

The Falcons have already announced offensive lineman Andy Levitre won’t play due to an arm injury.

Thursday Night Football will air on WDTN. Due to the game, Jeopardy will air at 7 p.m.

Inside Edition will move from its normal time and will instead air at 3:05 a.m. Friday morning.

Kickoff between the Saints and Falcons is set for 8:25 p.m. Thursday night.

