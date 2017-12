ORLANDO (WDTN) – A 7-year-old Florida girl awoke to a horrific scene.

Her dog had attacked her Elf on the Shelf named Sam sometime in the night.

Thankfully, her mother is a nurse at the local hospital for children and she quickly took Sam to a trauma bay for surgery.

The team secured a pair of special operating gloves direct from Santa himself to help the elf.

In the end, Sam was all patched up and was even treated with magic medical glitter.