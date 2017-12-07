White House encourages short-term spending fix

Published:
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House is encouraging Congress to pass a temporary spending measure to keep the government funded through December 22.

The Office of Management and Budget is encouraging the House to pass a continuing resolution to avoid a government shutdown Saturday, when most federal spending authority is set to expire, adding President Donald Trump would sign it.

The temporary measure would maintain government funding at existing levels and would fund the Children’s Health Insurance Program through December. It would do so without the proposed changes to immigration policy or defense spending that have become a sticking point in long-term negotiations.

The president warned Wednesday that a shutdown “could happen,” citing Democrats’ immigration stance.

Trump is hosting congressional leaders at the White House Thursday to negotiate a longer-term funding bill.

