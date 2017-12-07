Winter Tips: Make sure you have a Carbon Monoxide detector

Huber Heights, Ohio (WDTN) – Each year around this time, local fire departments respond to poison calls.

It’s because of carbon monoxide, an odorless gas that can be deadly.

A carbon monoxide detector can sense toxic fumes and is essential to have on each floor of your home and business.

CO detectors can cost between $25-$45.

The CDC says each year 400 Americans die from unintentional CO poisoning.

More than 20,000 visit the emergency room.

Tyler Mangas is a firefighter in Huber Heights. He says they get CO related calls every few days.

“A heating source that is powered by a gas or fuel. So propane heaters and gas stoves. They can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning,” said Mangas.

Sometimes people have the right equipment but they aren’t totally prepared.

“There’s an alert sound but there’s also a chirp which generally means you have a dead battery or faulty detector,” said Mangas.

Mangas says you should change batteries twice a year. Every 6 months and it’s good to replace the device every 5-years.

Mangas says this time of year is critical for fire prevention because people often are forced to turn to alternative heating methods that tend to be risky.

“We get into a lot of homes in this business. Some folks may not have the means to provide for an efficient furnace. They will turn to other sources. Like a grill in their home or opening up an oven door,” said Mangas.

Mangas says people should avoid those types of heating methods.

Space heaters are a better option but it’s important to keep the area around those space heaters clear of anything.