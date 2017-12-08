3 dead in New Mexico school shooting, 2 victims identified

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police say two students are dead after a school shooting at Aztec High School in Aztec, NM. The shooter is dead as well.

San Juan County Sheriff’s Office identified the victims as Casey Jordan-Marquez and Francisco “Paco” Fernandez.

People have donated more than $6,000 online to the family of Casey Jordan-Marquez, an Aztec High School cheerleader, through YouCaring and GoFundMe.

A GoFundMe account has also been set up for his the family of Francisco “Paco” Fernandez.

Police have not released the shooter’s identity, but they say he is a man. They would not confirm whether or not he was a student or if there was a motive.

