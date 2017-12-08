ALDI recalls chocolate bar for nut allergy concerns

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY/NBC) – ALDI has voluntarily recalled chocolate bars sold in several states across the U.S. after an employee found almond pieces that may not be listed on the packaging, the company said Thursday.

The Choceur Dark Chocolate Bars could cause an allergic reaction in those have a nut allergy, though no illnesses had been reported as of Thursday, the recall alert states.

The bars were sold in ALDI grocery stores in Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Iowa, Kentucky, West Virginia, New York, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Maryland, Washington D.C., Virginia, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Florida and Texas.

They were also available via Aldi’s Instacart grocery service in Atlanta, Dallas and Los Angeles.

The recalled bars come with a brown and red wrapping and have a best-by date of July 24, 2017 with UPC 4149817964.