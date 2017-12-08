Are you ready for snow? It’s coming Saturday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Whether you’re ready or not, whether you like it or not, snow is on the way to the Miami Valley.

Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brian Davis says the best chance for snow Saturday is after 8:00 or 9:00 am and we could see more snow showers in the evening hours.

The overnight temperatures will be cold bottoming out at 20, Brian says.

The Future Track forecast map shows dry weather tonight with partly cloudy skies. Brian says we’ll see those clouds increase late Friday night and then some snow shower activity will be around Saturday giving us our first accumulations of the season.



Behind that system comes more cold air to keep temperatures below average into Sunday.

Brian says we could see more snow next week as well.