Browns tab Dorsey as new GM

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have hired former Kansas City general manager John Dorsey as their new GM.

Credited with helping turn the Chiefs around, Dorsey’s new task is to fix the Browns, who have gone 1-27 the past two seasons and fired vice president of football operations Sashi Brown on Thursday. Dorsey was let go by Kansas City in June, ending a successful four-year run.

With Dorsey as their GM from 2013-16, the Chiefs went 43-21 and advanced to the postseason three times. After starting 1-5 in 2015, the Chiefs went 12-4 the following year and won the AFC West.

A former NFL linebacker, Dorsey also worked in Green Bay’s front office.

Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said they are thrilled to have Dorsey taking over and leading their franchise.

Along with firing Brown, the Haslams said coach Hue Jackson will return in 2018 despite winning just one game in two seasons.

