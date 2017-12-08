City prepares for season’s first snow

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – There’s been plenty of traffic around Dayton Public Works Friday with trucks loading up on salt. The trucks have already been out in the city and will continue Saturday when the snow arrives.

Fred Stovall, the Director of Dayton Public Works said, “The first go-around is always a challenge. Getting all the kinks worked out. Getting the equipment prepped and ready. Getting the employees back in that mood and swing.”

Stovall isn’t talking about the holiday mood. This time of year is all about public safety for his department.

Stovall said, “I have drivers scheduled to come in at 9:00am tomorrow. Based on what the forecast is at this moment. If something changes, I’ll make some adjustments on that.”

Storm Team 2 is calling for snow on Saturday. There’s a chance some areas could see 1-2 inches of snow and reduced visibility.

Stovall has 41 trucks in his arsenal and they’re ready for anything.

“Whether or not all those trucks will need to be here, depending on how heavy or light it is. We will make that decision as we go,” Stovall said.

Drivers spent the last few days going over their routes and winter routines. Overnight, salt was dropped on key areas around Dayton in advance of the system moving in over the weekend. Stovall says it’s some much needed early practice.

“We’ve had two mild winters as well. We really kind of been out of that swing for the past 2 years,” said Stovall.

Mild winters have built up the salt supply which is one less thing for Stovall to worry about. “Right now in our salt dome, we have about 14,000 tons, so we are in a good position,” Stovall said.

Last year, according to Stovall, the city began the season with 20,000 tons of salt.