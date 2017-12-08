‘Get down!’ Gunfire erupts at New Mexico high school

Related Coverage New Mexico school shooting leaves 2 students, suspect dead

AZTEC, N.M. (AP) — When the frightened students emerged Thursday from their hiding places at Aztec High School, they learned two of their classmates had been killed. The shooter also was dead and the close-knit community of 6,500 people was thrust into mourning as they became the latest to feel the sting of what seems to be a routine tragedy in the United States.

Why the shooter chose Casey J. Marquez and Francisco I. Fernandez remained a mystery as detectives combed through evidence. So far, they have released few details.

Police arrived at the school less than a minute after getting the initial calls, which came shortly after the start of first period.

It was not clear if the shooter died by suicide or was killed by police. No other injuries were reported.