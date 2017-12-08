Drexel drive thru in flames, 1 hospitalized

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a Jefferson Township business.

Fire crews were called to the Drexel Drive Thru on West Third Street near Infirmary Road just after 3:00 pm Friday.

When crews arrived just after 3:00 pm Friday they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies tell 2 NEWS one person was taken to the hospital for with smoke inhalation.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and will keep you updated as soon as we learn more information.