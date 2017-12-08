1. Chest pain, feels like uncomfortable pressure, uncomfortable squeezing, uncomfortable fullness or uncomfortable pain.
2. Upper body discomfort, symptoms can include pain or discomfort in one or both arms, the back, neck, jaw or stomach.
3. Shortness of Breath, can happen with or without chest discomfort.
4. Feeling unusually tired for no reason, feeling sick in the stomach and vomiting.
Learn the symptoms of a heart attack
