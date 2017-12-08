Man in serious condition after Clayton crash

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is in serious condition after a single-vehicle crash in Clayton.

It happened around midnight Friday on Haber Road, near Phillipsburg Unior Road.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the driver lost control of his pickup truck while driving north on Haber Road.

The truck ran off the right side of the road, swerved back across the road, ran off the left side of the road and hit a telephone pole.

OSP says the driver was trapped in the truck.

Authorities removed the man from the truck. He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where he’s listed in serious condition.

The man’s name has not been released.

OSP is investigating whether speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

