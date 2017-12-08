Man indicted who crashed car into house killing mother and son

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Montgomery County grand jury indicted the man linked to a fatal crash in Dayton.

The grand jury indicted 24-year-old Kasean Devon Williams Parks on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs and one count of Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

Police say a car crashed into a house in the 800 block of Lilac Avenue, near , on November 29th.

39-year-old Maria Davis and her 7-year-old son Jerome Davis were killed in the crash.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Parks coming from the crash scene.

Officers searched Parks and found the gun and methamphetamines.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. says homicide and any related charges are still pending an investigation by the Dayton Police Department.

Parks is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on $500,000 bond. His arraignment is scheduled Tuesday, December 12th at 8:30 a.m.

