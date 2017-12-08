Miami Valley pizza spots abruptly close doors

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Two popular pizza makers have abruptly closed their doors in the Miami Valley.

Papa Murphy’s in Beavercreek closed its doors overnight posting a letter on the door blaming the restaurant’s corporate owners.

The letter reads, “STORE CLOSED: Corporate closed this store because we wouldn’t spend $140,000 for new floors, POS (point of sale) system, new ceiling and new makeline. This would have been money wasted!!”

2 NEWS spoke with the owner of the store at 1195 N. Fairfield Rd who told us about 20 employees worked at the Beavercreek store. 2 NEWS spoke with a regional manager who said the Centerville store has also closed after 16 years in business.

The Papa Murphy’s website no longer lists the Beavercreek or Centerville stores as locations.