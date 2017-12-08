Ohio Democratic gubernatorial field complicates strategies

FILE - In this March 26, 2015, file photo, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Richard Cordray speaks during a panel discussion in Richmond, Va. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has proposed a massive overhaul of the multibillion dollar debt-collection industry. The changes released Thursday, July 28, 2016, would restrict collectors from calling numerous times a day, require them to more substantially prove a debt is valid, and give people more ability to dispute their bills. The CFPB is also proposing a 30-day waiting period on collection attempts for loans tied to a person who has recently died. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

CINCINNATI (AP) — The entry this week of the former federal consumer watchdog into Ohio’s 2018 governor race has swelled the current field to at least six Democratic candidates, setting up what could be the largest gubernatorial primary battle in six decades.

That came after Republicans trimmed their slate by merging two campaigns to leave three announced candidates for governor.

The large field could affect strategies as Democrats battle ahead of a general election in which they’ll try to turn a GOP tide. Republicans dominated the last two state office election years and Donald Trump then decisively carried the swing state last year.

While Richard Cordray is generally now considered the Democratic front-runner, splitting resources and votes six ways complicates strategies. Veteran strategist Jerry Austin expects the field to thin, though.

