Person hit by car near West Carrollton High School

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car in West Carrollton.

It happened just after 7 a.m. Friday on Alex Bell Road, near West Carrollton High School.

Police say a woman driving a car hit a juvenile crossing the road. The juvenile was using the crosswalk at the time of the accident.

The juvenile was taken to the hospital with minor injuries according to police.

Authorities didn’t say if the woman driving the car would be cited.

No lanes of traffic were affected by the accident.

